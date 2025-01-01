Menu
Peter Fonda
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Fonda
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
