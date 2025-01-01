Menu
Awards and nominations of Christopher Nolan
Awards and nominations of Christopher Nolan
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Director, Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Film
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2024
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2001
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
