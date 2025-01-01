Menu
Mary Steenburgen
Awards
Mary Steenburgen
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mary Steenburgen
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
