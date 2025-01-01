Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Dev Patel Awards

Awards and nominations of Dev Patel

Dev Patel
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance Male
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018 Sundance Film Festival 2018
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
