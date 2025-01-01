Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Dev Patel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dev Patel
Dev Patel
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dev Patel
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance Male
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree