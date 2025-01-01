Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Rosie Perez Awards

Awards and nominations of Rosie Perez

Rosie Perez
Awards and nominations of Rosie Perez
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Fight
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1994 Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Special Mention
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
