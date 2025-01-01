Menu
Awards and nominations of Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Hero
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Global Superstar
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
