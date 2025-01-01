Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe
Awards and nominations of Daniel Radcliffe
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Hero
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Global Superstar
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
