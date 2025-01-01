Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Arnold Schwarzenegger Awards

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015 Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001 Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983 Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
