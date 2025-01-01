Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
