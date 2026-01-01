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Kinoafisha Persons Shia LaBeouf Awards

Awards and nominations of Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf
Awards and nominations of Shia LaBeouf
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Rising Star Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006 Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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