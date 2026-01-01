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Shia LaBeouf
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Shia LaBeouf
BAFTA Awards 2008
Rising Star Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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