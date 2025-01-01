Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Awards and nominations of Gwyneth Paltrow
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
