Patrick Dempsey
Awards
Patrick Dempsey
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
