Awards and nominations of Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
