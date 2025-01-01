Catherine Zeta-Jones

Menu
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
