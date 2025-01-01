Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tobey Maguire
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tobey Maguire
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Hero
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2019
Best Youth Film
Winner
Best Youth Film
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree