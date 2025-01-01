Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jennifer Hudson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Hudson
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree