Kinoafisha Persons Jennifer Hudson Awards

Awards and nominations of Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
