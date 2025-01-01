Menu
Alan Rickman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Awards and nominations of Alan Rickman
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997
'CinemAvvenire' Award
Winner
OCIC Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
