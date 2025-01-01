Menu
Sharon Stone
Awards and nominations of Sharon Stone
Awards and nominations of Sharon Stone
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst New Star
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Female Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
