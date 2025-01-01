Menu
Awards and nominations of Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
