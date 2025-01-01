Menu
Cillian Murphy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Awards and nominations of Cillian Murphy
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
