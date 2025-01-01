Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Paul Rudd Awards

Awards and nominations of Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Hero
Nominee
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Musical Performance
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
