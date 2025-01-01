Menu
John Cleese
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Cleese
John Cleese
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Cleese
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Light Entertainment Personality
Nominee
