Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Juliette Binoche
Awards
Awards and nominations of Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Juliette Binoche
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree