Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fairest of Them All
3.4
Fairest of Them All - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fairest of Them All
3.4

Fairest of Them All

, 2025
Fairest of Them All
Great Britain / Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Fairest of Them All
3.4
Going 0
Not going 0
Fairest of Them All - Trailer
Fairest of Them All  Trailer

Synopsis

The Mad Hatter has hunted down princesses from the fairytale lands; Ariel, Belle, Alice, Cinderella, Snow White, Tinkerbell and Sleeping Beauty and makes them fight in a Hunger Games style death match. Who is the fairest of them all?

Cast

Chrissie Wunna
Chrissie Wunna
Natasha Tosini
Natasha Tosini
Belle
Danielle Scott
Danielle Scott
Sleeping Beauty
Kelly Rian Sanson
Kelly Rian Sanson
Cinderella
Lewis Santer
Mad Hatter
Danielle Ronald
Snow White
Tim Cullingworth-Hudson
Prince Stephen
Alina Desmond
Andre D'Cruz
Mark Sears
Тайлер Уинчкомб
Тайлер Уинчкомб
Prince Raymond
Katie Kennedy
Tinkerbell
Director Kunahan Thampi
Writer Harry Boxley
Composer Rebecca Corfield
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 March 2025
World premiere 29 March 2025
Production ITN Films
Also known as
Fairest of Them All

Film rating

3.4
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Fairest of Them All - Trailer
Fairest of Them All Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more