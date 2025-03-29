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Fairest of Them All
3.4
Fairest of Them All
, 2025
Fairest of Them All
Great Britain / Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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Fairest of Them All
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Synopsis
The Mad Hatter has hunted down princesses from the fairytale lands; Ariel, Belle, Alice, Cinderella, Snow White, Tinkerbell and Sleeping Beauty and makes them fight in a Hunger Games style death match. Who is the fairest of them all?
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Cast
Chrissie Wunna
Natasha Tosini
Belle
Danielle Scott
Sleeping Beauty
Kelly Rian Sanson
Cinderella
Lewis Santer
Mad Hatter
Danielle Ronald
Snow White
Tim Cullingworth-Hudson
Prince Stephen
Alina Desmond
Andre D'Cruz
Mark Sears
Тайлер Уинчкомб
Prince Raymond
Katie Kennedy
Tinkerbell
Director
Kunahan Thampi
Writer
Harry Boxley
Composer
Rebecca Corfield
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
29 March 2025
World premiere
29 March 2025
Production
ITN Films
Also known as
Fairest of Them All
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Film rating
3.4
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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