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Poster of Bad Beast
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Bad Beast
6.1

Bad Beast

, 2026
Mala bèstia
Spain / Drama, Fantasy
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Poster of Bad Beast
6.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

An orphaned girl named Atenea lives in isolation with other children. When adopted by a family, she glimpses a chance at belonging, but her fear of losing this newfound home drives her to extreme measures.

Cast

Iria del Río
Roger Casamajor
Roger Casamajor
Mariona Pagès
Mauro Vélez
Aran
Maria Schwinning
Atenea
Irene Balmes
Naira Oller Canadell
Bruna
Director Bàrbara Farré
Writer Bàrbara Farré, Alberto Dexeus
Composer Raül Fernandez Miró
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 March 2026
Release date
31 July 2026 Spain
Production 3Cat, Crea SGR, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals (ICEC)
Also known as
Mala bèstia, Bad Beast, Mala bestia

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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