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6.1
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Bad Beast
6.1
Bad Beast
, 2026
Mala bèstia
Spain / Drama, Fantasy
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Synopsis
An orphaned girl named Atenea lives in isolation with other children. When adopted by a family, she glimpses a chance at belonging, but her fear of losing this newfound home drives her to extreme measures.
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Cast
Iria del Río
Roger Casamajor
Mariona Pagès
Mauro Vélez
Aran
Maria Schwinning
Atenea
Irene Balmes
Naira Oller Canadell
Bruna
Director
Bàrbara Farré
Writer
Bàrbara Farré
,
Alberto Dexeus
Composer
Raül Fernandez Miró
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 March 2026
Release date
31 July 2026
Spain
Production
3Cat, Crea SGR, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals (ICEC)
Also known as
Mala bèstia, Bad Beast, Mala bestia
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
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