ProductionMillennium Films, Century Time (H.K.) Ltd., GFT Beast Films Inc.
Also known as
Belly of the Beast, A fenevad gyomrában, Belly of the Beast - Ultima missione, Bestia, Beštia, Chinmoku no seisen, Cursa terorii, El vientre de la bestia, Entre el enemigo, Giữa Bầy Lang Sói, Inside the Beast, Las entrañas de la bestia, Le ventre de la bête, Loomajaht, O drakos tis Tailandis, Para Lá da Lei, Pedon kehto, Resgate sem Limites, Trbuh zveri, Un aller pour l'enfer, Zorlu Arayış, В леговището на звяра, Охота на зверя, Полювання на звіра, 制裁者, 沈黙の聖戦, 野兽之腹, Bestie, 潜龙轰天3：野兽之腹