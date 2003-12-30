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Poster of Belly of the Beast
4.6
Belly of the Beast - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Belly of the Beast
4.6

Belly of the Beast

, 2003
Belly of the Beast
Canada, Hong Kong / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Belly of the Beast
4.6
Belly of the Beast - Trailer
Belly of the Beast  Trailer

Synopsis

An ex-CIA agent returns to Thailand and reconnects with an old partner in order to rescue his daughter who has been kidnapped.

Cast

Steven Seagal
Steven Seagal
Jake Hopper
Byron Mann
Byron Mann
Sunti
Tom Wu
Tom Wu
General Jantapan
Sara Malakul Lane
Sara Malakul Lane
Jessica Hopper
Kevork Malikyan
Pongpat Wachirabunjong
Vincent Riotta
Vincent Riotta
Fitch McQuaid
Chakrit Yamnam
Martin McDougall
Ian Robison
Max Ruddock
Colin Stinton
Director Ching Siu-tung
Writer James Townsend
Composer Mark Sayer-Wade
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 2 October 2004
World premiere 30 December 2003
Release date
30 December 2003 Australia R18+
23 March 2004 Germany 18
24 February 2004 Netherlands
20 February 2004 South Korea 15
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $254,988
Production Millennium Films, Century Time (H.K.) Ltd., GFT Beast Films Inc.
Also known as
Belly of the Beast, A fenevad gyomrában, Belly of the Beast - Ultima missione, Bestia, Beštia, Chinmoku no seisen, Cursa terorii, El vientre de la bestia, Entre el enemigo, Giữa Bầy Lang Sói, Inside the Beast, Las entrañas de la bestia, Le ventre de la bête, Loomajaht, O drakos tis Tailandis, Para Lá da Lei, Pedon kehto, Resgate sem Limites, Trbuh zveri, Un aller pour l'enfer, Zorlu Arayış, В леговището на звяра, Охота на зверя, Полювання на звіра, 制裁者, 沈黙の聖戦, 野兽之腹, Bestie, 潜龙轰天3：野兽之腹

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Belly of the Beast - Trailer
Belly of the Beast Trailer
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