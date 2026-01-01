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Filmography
Max Ruddock
Max Ruddock
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Ruddock
Max Ruddock
Max Ruddock
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
5.1
Silver Hawk
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.1
Silver Hawk
Fei ying
Adventure, Action
2004, Hong Kong
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