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A fuego
A fuego
, 2026
A fuego
Spain / Drama
About
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Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
After her brother Nico dies suddenly, 17-year-old Lola finds El Búnker, an underground party and dance battle space he loved. New friends there help her rediscover dance and herself in this haven of freedom.
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Cast
Marc Soler
Zoe Bonafonte
Omar Banana
Carlos Noriega
Agente
Maria Pau Pigem
Ton Vieira
Miquel Melero
Nico
Cris Blanco
Ujin Moreno
Lewis
Ruslana Panchyshyna
Director
Estel Díaz
Writer
Nuria Dunjó
,
Estel Díaz
,
Javier Ruescas
Composer
Awwz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Production
A Contracorriente Films, Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia
Also known as
A fuego
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