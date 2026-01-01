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Poster of A fuego
Kinoafisha Films A fuego

A fuego

, 2026
A fuego
Spain / Drama
Poster of A fuego

Synopsis

After her brother Nico dies suddenly, 17-year-old Lola finds El Búnker, an underground party and dance battle space he loved. New friends there help her rediscover dance and herself in this haven of freedom.

Cast

Marc Soler
Marc Soler
Zoe Bonafonte
Zoe Bonafonte
Omar Banana
Omar Banana
Carlos Noriega
Agente
Maria Pau Pigem
Maria Pau Pigem
Ton Vieira
Miquel Melero
Nico
Cris Blanco
Ujin Moreno
Lewis
Ruslana Panchyshyna
Director Estel Díaz
Writer Nuria Dunjó, Estel Díaz, Javier Ruescas
Composer Awwz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production A Contracorriente Films, Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia
Also known as
A fuego

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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