Marc Soler
Date of Birth
19 August 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.8
The Communion Girl
(2022)
Filmography
5.8
The Communion Girl
La niña de la comunión
Horror
2022, Spain
