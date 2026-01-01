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Poster of The Met Opera 2026-2027: La Fanciulla del West
Kinoafisha Films The Met Opera 2026-2027: La Fanciulla del West

The Met Opera 2026-2027: La Fanciulla del West

, 2027
Giacomo Puccini: La Fanciulla del West
Musical
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Poster of The Met Opera 2026-2027: La Fanciulla del West
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Synopsis

Puccini’s exhilarating drama of the Wild West returns in a new staging by Richard Jones, marking the company’s first new production of La Fanciulla del West in more than 30 years. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky makes her role debut as Minnie, the tough tavern owner with a heart of gold who finds love when she least expects it. Tenor SeokJong Baek is the dashing bandit who rambles into the remote California mining town to steal her heart, opposite baritone Christopher Maltman as the lawman determined to deliver justice—and win Minnie for himself. Maestro Keri-Lynn Wilson takes the podium to conduct one of opera’s most action-packed adventures, live from the Met stage to cinemas worldwide.

Cast

Sondra Radvanovsky
SeokJong Baek
Christopher Maltman
Keri-Lynn Wilson
Self - Conductor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2027
World premiere 23 January 2027
Release date
23 January 2027 Latvia U
Also known as
Giacomo Puccini: La Fanciulla del West

Film rating

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