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Poster of Adult Daughter of a Young Man
Kinoafisha Films Adult Daughter of a Young Man

Adult Daughter of a Young Man

, 1979
Взрослая дочь молодого человека
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Adult Daughter of a Young Man

Synopsis

The action takes place in Moscow, in the 70s. The characters have not seen each other for many years, but now they have met and are reminiscing about their youth, when they were students at the institute, jazz enthusiasts, and known as stylists.

Cast

Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Yury Grebenshchikov
Yury Grebenshchikov
Viktor Drevitsky
Tatyana Mayst
Lidiya Savchenko
Director Anatoly Vasilyev
Writer Anatoly Vasilyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 26 April 1979
Also known as
Дорога на Чаттанугу

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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