Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Adult Daughter of a Young Man
Adult Daughter of a Young Man
, 1979
Взрослая дочь молодого человека
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Synopsis
The action takes place in Moscow, in the 70s. The characters have not seen each other for many years, but now they have met and are reminiscing about their youth, when they were students at the institute, jazz enthusiasts, and known as stylists.
Expand
Cast
Albert Filozov
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Yury Grebenshchikov
Viktor Drevitsky
Tatyana Mayst
Lidiya Savchenko
Director
Anatoly Vasilyev
Writer
Anatoly Vasilyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
26 April 1979
Also known as
Дорога на Чаттанугу
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree