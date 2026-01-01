ProductionParamount Pictures, Motion Picture Producers and Distributors Association of America
Also known as
The Crusades, Las cruzadas, As Cruzadas, Kreuzritter - Richard Löwenherz, De kruistochten, Die Kreuzzüge, Haçlı seferleri, I crociati, Keresztes hadjárat, Korsriddarna, Korsridderne, Křižáci, Križari, Krstaški ratovi, Les croisades, Oi stavroforoi, Ristiretket, Stavroforiai, Ai, Wyprawy krzyżowe, Крестовые походы, 十字军, 十字军东征, 十字軍
Film rating
6.5
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Berengaria, Princess of Navarre[Resisting Richard pulling her into her father's room] Let go of my wrist! You're hurting it.
Richard, King of EnglandWell stop pulling then.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.