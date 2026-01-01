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Poster of The Crusades
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Crusades
6.5

The Crusades

, 1935
The Crusades
USA / Adventure, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Crusades
6.5

Synopsis

King Richard the Lionhearted launches a crusade to preserve Christianity in Jerusalem.

Cast

Loretta Yang
Berengaria - Princess of Navarre
Henry Wilcoxon
Richard - King of England
Ian Keith
Saladin - Sultan of Islam
C. Aubrey Smith
The Hermit
Katherine DeMille
Alice - Princess of France
Joseph Schildkraut
Conrad - Marquis of Montferrat
Alan Hale Sr.
Blondel
C. Henry Gordon
Philip the Second - King of France
George Barbier
Sancho - King of Navarre
Montagu Love
The Blacksmith
Lumsden Hare
William Farnum
Director Cecil B. DeMille
Writer Harold Lamb, Dudley Nichols, Waldemar Young
Composer Rudolph G. Kopp
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 21 August 1935
Release date
2 October 1935 Sweden
21 August 1935 USA
Production Paramount Pictures, Motion Picture Producers and Distributors Association of America
Also known as
The Crusades, Las cruzadas, As Cruzadas, Kreuzritter - Richard Löwenherz, De kruistochten, Die Kreuzzüge, Haçlı seferleri, I crociati, Keresztes hadjárat, Korsriddarna, Korsridderne, Křižáci, Križari, Krstaški ratovi, Les croisades, Oi stavroforoi, Ristiretket, Stavroforiai, Ai, Wyprawy krzyżowe, Крестовые походы, 十字军, 十字军东征, 十字軍

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Berengaria, Princess of Navarre [Resisting Richard pulling her into her father's room] Let go of my wrist! You're hurting it.
Richard, King of England Well stop pulling then.
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