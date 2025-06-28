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Poster of A Machu Picchu Proposal
5.7
Kinoafisha Films A Machu Picchu Proposal
5.7

A Machu Picchu Proposal

, 2025
A Machu Picchu Proposal
Canada, Peru, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of A Machu Picchu Proposal
5.7
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Synopsis

Katie agrees to join her brother Dan and his girlfriend Luciana on a trip to Peru. Dan plans to propose to Luciana in a grand way at Machu Picchu at the end of the week and needs Katie’s Spanish speaking skills to ask Luciana’s Peruvian father for his blessing. However, when Luciana’s friend, Chef Carlos, arrives, he accidentally ruins each proposal attempt. Refusing to give up, Katie does everything in her power to make this proposal happen, until Dan calls it off. Katie must lean into Chef Carlos’ spontaneity to not only save the day and the proposal, and Carlos may just win Katie’s heart too!

Cast

Rhiannon Fish
Katie
Alec Santos
Carlos
Lucia Caravedo
Maria
Fernando Farfan
Luis
Alberto Wirz Revoredo
Cesar
Michelle Rosselló
Luciana
Valentina Saba
Flores
Christopher Vieira
Dan
Director Colin Theys
Writer Juliana Wimbles
Composer Russ Howard III
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Peru / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 June 2026
World premiere 28 June 2025
Release date
21 May 2026 Ukraine
Production Hollyware Entertainment, Johnson Production Group
Also known as
A Machu Picchu Proposal, Amore a Machu Picchu, Eljegyzés Machu Picchuban, Ljubav i prosidba u Machu Picchuu, Ljubav i prosidba u svetom gradu Inka, Oświadczyny w Machu Picchu, Um Pedido em Machu Picchu, Une demande en mariage à tout prix

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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