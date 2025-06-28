Katie agrees to join her brother Dan and his girlfriend Luciana on a trip to Peru. Dan plans to propose to Luciana in a grand way at Machu Picchu at the end of the week and needs Katie’s Spanish speaking skills to ask Luciana’s Peruvian father for his blessing. However, when Luciana’s friend, Chef Carlos, arrives, he accidentally ruins each proposal attempt. Refusing to give up, Katie does everything in her power to make this proposal happen, until Dan calls it off. Katie must lean into Chef Carlos’ spontaneity to not only save the day and the proposal, and Carlos may just win Katie’s heart too!
ProductionHollyware Entertainment, Johnson Production Group
Also known as
A Machu Picchu Proposal, Amore a Machu Picchu, Eljegyzés Machu Picchuban, Ljubav i prosidba u Machu Picchuu, Ljubav i prosidba u svetom gradu Inka, Oświadczyny w Machu Picchu, Um Pedido em Machu Picchu, Une demande en mariage à tout prix