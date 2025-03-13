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Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
5.8
Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
, 2025
Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
Canada / Crime, Detective / 18+
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Synopsis
Mystery Island hosts contest winners vying to solve a fake murder for a grand prize, but the event goes awry when an employee is murdered, and secrets are uncovered.
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Cast
Elizabeth Henstridge
Dr. Emilia Priestly
Charlie Weber
Kezia Burrows
Baroness Jane Alcott
Kristin Booth
CC Cassandra Cornwall
Henry Twohy
Fredricks
Raffaello Degruttola
Bobby
Jack Brett Anderson
Davis
Randy Domínguez
Ray
Francisco Labbe
Carlos Del Fuego
Cherry Bagnall
Louise
Jim Mannering
Ted
Director
Steven R. Monroe
Writer
John Christian Plummer
Composer
Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
23 June 2026
World premiere
13 March 2025
Production
Cartel Pictures, Hallmark Media
Also known as
Mystery Island: Winner Takes All, Omicidi a Mystery Island - Il vincitore prende tutto, Tajanstveni otok: Pobjednik odnosi sve, Tajanstveno ostrvo: Pobednik uzima sve
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Film rating
5.8
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5.8
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Best Films of 2025
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