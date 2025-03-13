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Poster of Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
5.8

Mystery Island: Winner Takes All

, 2025
Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
Canada / Crime, Detective / 18+
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Poster of Mystery Island: Winner Takes All
5.8
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Synopsis

Mystery Island hosts contest winners vying to solve a fake murder for a grand prize, but the event goes awry when an employee is murdered, and secrets are uncovered.

Cast

Elizabeth Henstridge
Elizabeth Henstridge
Dr. Emilia Priestly
Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber
Kezia Burrows
Kezia Burrows
Baroness Jane Alcott
Kristin Booth
CC Cassandra Cornwall
Henry Twohy
Fredricks
Raffaello Degruttola
Bobby
Jack Brett Anderson
Davis
Randy Domínguez
Ray
Francisco Labbe
Carlos Del Fuego
Cherry Bagnall
Louise
Jim Mannering
Ted
Director Steven R. Monroe
Writer John Christian Plummer
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 June 2026
World premiere 13 March 2025
Production Cartel Pictures, Hallmark Media
Also known as
Mystery Island: Winner Takes All, Omicidi a Mystery Island - Il vincitore prende tutto, Tajanstveni otok: Pobjednik odnosi sve, Tajanstveno ostrvo: Pobednik uzima sve

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
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