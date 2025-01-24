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Ricky
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Ricky
, 2025
Ricky
USA / Drama / 18+
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Ricky
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Synopsis
Newly released after being locked up in his teens, 30-year-old Ricky navigates the challenging realities of life post-incarceration, and the complexity of gaining independence for the first time as an adult.
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Cast
Stephan James
Ricardo Smith
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Joanne
Titus Welliver
Leslie Torino
Maliq Johnson
Imani Lewis
Jaz
Andrene Ward-Hammond
Cheryl
Simbi Kali
Sean Nelson
Terrence
Karen Chilton
Jim O'Hare
Parish Bradley
Donna Glaesener
Angie Torino
Director
Rashad Frett
Composer
Simon Taufique
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
24 January 2025
Worldwide Gross
$41,513
Production
Bay Mills Studios, Good Gravy Films, Ossetra Films
Also known as
Ricky
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
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Best Films of 2025
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