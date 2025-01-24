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Poster of Ricky
6.6
Ricky - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ricky
6.6

Ricky

, 2025
Ricky
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Ricky
6.6
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Ricky - Trailer
Ricky  Trailer

Synopsis

Newly released after being locked up in his teens, 30-year-old Ricky navigates the challenging realities of life post-incarceration, and the complexity of gaining independence for the first time as an adult.

Cast

Stephan James
Stephan James
Ricardo Smith
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Joanne
Titus Welliver
Titus Welliver
Leslie Torino
Maliq Johnson
Imani Lewis
Jaz
Andrene Ward-Hammond
Cheryl
Simbi Kali
Simbi Kali
Sean Nelson
Terrence
Karen Chilton
Jim O'Hare
Parish Bradley
Donna Glaesener
Angie Torino
Director Rashad Frett
Composer Simon Taufique
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 January 2025
Worldwide Gross $41,513
Production Bay Mills Studios, Good Gravy Films, Ossetra Films
Also known as
Ricky

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Ricky - Trailer
Ricky Trailer
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