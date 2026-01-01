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Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Date of Birth
30 December 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
8.0
Abbott Elementary
(2021)
7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
(2019)
Filmography
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2026, USA
6.6
Ricky
Ricky
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Fabulous Four
The Fabulous Four
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Real Red Tails
The Real Red Tails
Documentary
2024, USA
7.3
Young Love
Comedy
2023, USA
4.3
The Young Wife
The Young Wife
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
5.3
Smallwood
Comedy
2022, USA
6.9
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Ray Donovan
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
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