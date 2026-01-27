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7.8
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Time and Water
7.8
Time and Water
, 2026
Time and Water
USA, Iceland / Documentary, Family, Sci-Fi
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Synopsis
Facing the death of his country’s glaciers and the loss of his beloved grandparents, Icelandic writer Andri Snær Magnason turns his archives into a time capsule to hold what is slipping away — family, memory, time, and water.
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Cast
Andri Snær Magnason
Director
Sara Dosa
Writer
Sara Dosa
,
Erin Casper
,
Jocelyne Chaput
,
Andri Snær Magnason
Composer
Dan Deacon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Iceland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 January 2026
Production
Sandbox Films, Signpost Pictures
Also known as
Time and Water, Χρόνος και νερό
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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