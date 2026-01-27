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Poster of Time and Water
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Time and Water
7.8

Time and Water

, 2026
Time and Water
USA, Iceland / Documentary, Family, Sci-Fi
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Poster of Time and Water
7.8
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Not going 0

Synopsis

Facing the death of his country’s glaciers and the loss of his beloved grandparents, Icelandic writer Andri Snær Magnason turns his archives into a time capsule to hold what is slipping away — family, memory, time, and water.

Cast

Andri Snær Magnason
Director Sara Dosa
Writer Sara Dosa, Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput, Andri Snær Magnason
Composer Dan Deacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 January 2026
Production Sandbox Films, Signpost Pictures
Also known as
Time and Water, Χρόνος και νερό

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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