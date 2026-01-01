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Poster of The Great Pumpkin
6.8
The Great Pumpkin - il grande cocomero (1993) original trailer [fhd]
Kinoafisha Films The Great Pumpkin
6.8

The Great Pumpkin

, 1993
Il grande cocomero
France, Italy / Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Great Pumpkin
6.8
The Great Pumpkin - il grande cocomero (1993) original trailer [fhd]
The Great Pumpkin  il grande cocomero (1993) original trailer [fhd]

Synopsis

An epileptic 12-year-old girl, Pippi, is hospitalized in the psychiatric ward instead of the neurological ward, due to an administration error. Out of this mistake begins the difficult journey towards being cured.

Cast

Sergio Castellitto
Sergio Castellitto
Anna Galiena
Anna Galiena
Silvio Vannucci
Victor Cavallo
Raffaele Vannoli
Gigi Reder
Director Francesca Archibugi
Writer Francesca Archibugi
Composer Battista Lena, Roberto Gatto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 10 February 1993
Release date
13 January 1995 Denmark
2 March 1994 France
10 February 1993 Italy T
25 November 1995 Japan
26 August 1994 Spain 12
Production Ellepi Films, Chrysalide Film, Moonlight Films
Also known as
Il grande cocomero, La gran calabaza, La grosse pastèque, A nagy dinnye, Campo das Ilusões, Den stora pumpan, Den store græskarmand, Der große Kürbis, La grande citrouille, The Great Pumpkin, The Great Pumpkins, Valentina i Arturo, Wielki arbuz, かぼちゃ大王

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Great Pumpkin - il grande cocomero (1993) original trailer [fhd]
The Great Pumpkin Il grande cocomero (1993) original trailer [fhd]
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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