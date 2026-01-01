An epileptic 12-year-old girl, Pippi, is hospitalized in the psychiatric ward instead of the neurological ward, due to an administration error. Out of this mistake begins the difficult journey towards being cured.
ProductionEllepi Films, Chrysalide Film, Moonlight Films
Also known as
Il grande cocomero, La gran calabaza, La grosse pastèque, A nagy dinnye, Campo das Ilusões, Den stora pumpan, Den store græskarmand, Der große Kürbis, La grande citrouille, The Great Pumpkin, The Great Pumpkins, Valentina i Arturo, Wielki arbuz, かぼちゃ大王