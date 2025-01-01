Menu
Anna Galiena
Anna Galiena
Anna Galiena
Anna Galiena
Date of Birth
22 December 1954
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
7.2
Everlasting Days
(2023)
7.0
School
(1995)
6.9
Three Lives and Only One Death
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2022
2014
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
1996
1995
1992
All
11
Films
11
Actress
11
7.2
Everlasting Days
Giorni Felici
Drama
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
5.1
Improvvisamente Natale
Improvvisamente Natale
Comedy
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
My Summer in Provence
Avis de mistral
Drama, Romantic
2014, France
5.1
Virgin Territory
Virgin Territory
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Fade to Black
Fade to Black
Crime, Thriller
2006, Great Britain / Serbia / Italy
5
Parrains, Les
Parrains, Les
Comedy
2005, France
5.9
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea
Drama, War, Adventure, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
5.9
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish
Drama, War, Adventure
2003, Great Britain / Spain / Netherlands
6.9
Three Lives and Only One Death
Trois vies & une seule mort
Crime, Comedy
1996, France / Portugal
7
School
La scuola
Comedy, Drama
1995, France / Italy
6.7
Jamón, Jamón
Jamón, jamón
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1992, Spain
