Anna Galiena
Date of Birth
22 December 1954
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown

Popular Films

Everlasting Days 7.2
Everlasting Days (2023)
School 7.0
School (1995)
Three Lives and Only One Death 6.9
Three Lives and Only One Death (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 11 Actress 11
Everlasting Days 7.2
Everlasting Days Giorni Felici
Drama 2023, Italy
Improvvisamente Natale 5.1
Improvvisamente Natale Improvvisamente Natale
Comedy 2022, Italy
My Summer in Provence 6.4
My Summer in Provence Avis de mistral
Drama, Romantic 2014, France
Virgin Territory 5.1
Virgin Territory Virgin Territory
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama 2007, USA
Fade to Black 5.4
Fade to Black Fade to Black
Crime, Thriller 2006, Great Britain / Serbia / Italy
Parrains, Les 5
Parrains, Les Parrains, Les
Comedy 2005, France
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea 5.9
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea
Drama, War, Adventure, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish 5.9
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish
Drama, War, Adventure 2003, Great Britain / Spain / Netherlands
Three Lives and Only One Death 6.9
Three Lives and Only One Death Trois vies & une seule mort
Crime, Comedy 1996, France / Portugal
School 7
School La scuola
Comedy, Drama 1995, France / Italy
Jamón, Jamón 6.7
Jamón, Jamón Jamón, jamón
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1992, Spain
