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Poster of 12 Paintings of Enslavement
Kinoafisha Films 12 Paintings of Enslavement

12 Paintings of Enslavement

, 2025
12 obrazów zniewolenia
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of 12 Paintings of Enslavement

Synopsis

Lech Majewski visualizes Malczewski's symbolist paintings in a silent journey through Polish history. Characters from the artworks move across time, from WWI through modern consumerist Poland, experiencing war, exile, and change.

Cast

Oskar Bielat
Mateusz Bujoczek
Bleka Maria
Paulina Michalska
Jaroslaw Ulman
Director Lech Majewski
Writer Lech Majewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
Production 24Media, Angelus Silesius
Also known as
12 obrazów zniewolenia, 12 Paintings of Enslavement

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