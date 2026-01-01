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12 Paintings of Enslavement
12 Paintings of Enslavement
, 2025
12 obrazów zniewolenia
Poland / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Lech Majewski visualizes Malczewski's symbolist paintings in a silent journey through Polish history. Characters from the artworks move across time, from WWI through modern consumerist Poland, experiencing war, exile, and change.
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Cast
Oskar Bielat
Mateusz Bujoczek
Bleka Maria
Paulina Michalska
Jaroslaw Ulman
Director
Lech Majewski
Writer
Lech Majewski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
24Media, Angelus Silesius
Also known as
12 obrazów zniewolenia, 12 Paintings of Enslavement
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