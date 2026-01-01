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Jawaak
Jawaak
, 2026
Jawaak
India / Drama
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Jawaak
jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
Synopsis
Set against a community backdrop, events unfold around personal conflict and shifting relationships. As tensions rise, individuals are forced to confront difficult choices. The outcome is shaped by loyalty, pressure, and consequence.
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Cast
Neeru Bajwa
Rana Ranbir
B.N. Sharma
Guri Ghuman
Nirmal Rishi
Director
Jatinder Mauhar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 May 2026
Release date
8 May 2026
Australia
8 May 2026
India
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Jawaak
Jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
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