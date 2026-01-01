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Poster of Jawaak
Jawaak - jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
Kinoafisha Films Jawaak

Jawaak

, 2026
Jawaak
India / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Jawaak
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Jawaak - jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
Jawaak  jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026

Synopsis

Set against a community backdrop, events unfold around personal conflict and shifting relationships. As tensions rise, individuals are forced to confront difficult choices. The outcome is shaped by loyalty, pressure, and consequence.

Cast

Neeru Bajwa
Neeru Bajwa
Rana Ranbir
B.N. Sharma
Guri Ghuman
Nirmal Rishi
Director Jatinder Mauhar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 May 2026
Release date
8 May 2026 Australia
8 May 2026 India

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Jawaak - jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
Jawaak Jawaak (official trailer) | neeru bajwa | new punjabi movie 2026 | in cinemas 8th may 2026
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