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Poster of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

, 2026
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
India / Comedy, Romantic
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - trailer
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai  trailer

Synopsis

When Jass leaves his marriage over conflicting priorities, a new romance abroad is upended by shocking revelations, forcing him to confront love, loyalty, and the true meaning of commitment.

Cast

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Pooja Hegde
Jimmy Shergill
Manish Paul
Chunky Pandey
Director David Dhawan
Writer Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Vayu, David Dhawan
Composer Tanishk Bagchi, Raju Singh, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Rony Ajnali, Gill Machrai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 May 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 India
Production Maximilian Films, Tips Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Film rating

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