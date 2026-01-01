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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
, 2026
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
India / Comedy, Romantic
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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Synopsis
When Jass leaves his marriage over conflicting priorities, a new romance abroad is upended by shocking revelations, forcing him to confront love, loyalty, and the true meaning of commitment.
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Cast
Varun Dhawan
Mrunal Thakur
Pooja Hegde
Jimmy Shergill
Manish Paul
Chunky Pandey
Director
David Dhawan
Writer
Yunus Sajawal
,
Farhad Samji
,
Vayu
,
David Dhawan
Composer
Tanishk Bagchi
,
Raju Singh
,
Sachin Sanghvi
,
Jigar Saraiya
,
Rony Ajnali
,
Gill Machrai
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 May 2026
Release date
22 May 2026
India
Production
Maximilian Films, Tips Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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