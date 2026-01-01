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F.A.S.T.
F.A.S.T.
, 2027
F.A.S.T
USA / Action, Crime, Drama
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Synopsis
A former special forces commando, down on his luck after returning Stateside, is recruited by the DEA to lead a covert black ops team to take down CIA-protected drug dealers.
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Cast
Brandon Sklenar
Juliana Canfield
LaKeith Stanfield
Sam Claflin
Jason Clarke
Trevante Rhodes
Director
Ben Richardson
Writer
Taylor Sheridan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
22 April 2027
Release date
22 April 2027
Brazil
23 April 2027
USA
Production
Bosque Ranch Productions, Fresco Film Services, Heyday Films
Also known as
F.A.S.T, F.A.S.T., Fast
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