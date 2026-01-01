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Kinoafisha Films F.A.S.T.

F.A.S.T.

, 2027
F.A.S.T
USA / Action, Crime, Drama
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Not going 0
Going 0
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Synopsis

A former special forces commando, down on his luck after returning Stateside, is recruited by the DEA to lead a covert black ops team to take down CIA-protected drug dealers.

Cast

Brandon Sklenar
Brandon Sklenar
Juliana Canfield
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
Sam Claflin
Sam Claflin
Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke
Trevante Rhodes
Trevante Rhodes
Director Ben Richardson
Writer Taylor Sheridan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 22 April 2027
Release date
22 April 2027 Brazil
23 April 2027 USA
Production Bosque Ranch Productions, Fresco Film Services, Heyday Films
Also known as
F.A.S.T, F.A.S.T., Fast

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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