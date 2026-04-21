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Poster of Koyla
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Koyla
6.2

Koyla

, 1997
Koyla
India / Action, Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of Koyla
6.2

Synopsis

A village girl agrees to a marriage to a king she has never met after he sends her a photograph of himself. But the man in the photograph is not the king but his most loyal slave, the handsome but mute Shankar.

Cast

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Shanker
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Gauri
Amrish Puri
Amrish Puri
Raja Saab
Ranjeet Bedi
Dilawar
Johny Lever
Deepshikha Nagpal
Bindya
Pradeep Singh Rawat
Himani Shivpuri
Mohnish Behl
Ashok - Gauri's brother
Shobha Khote
Sunil Rodrigues
Salim Ghouse
Brijwa
Director Rakesh Roshan
Writer Rakesh Roshan, Sachin Bhowmick, Anwar Khan, Ravi Kapoor
Composer Rajesh Roshan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 46 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 18 April 1997
Release date
18 April 1997 India A
Worldwide Gross $37,795
Production Film Kraft
Also known as
Koyla, Coal, Glut der Rache - Koyla, Izhorsiz muhabbat, Węgiel, Любовь без слов, कोयला, 烈火恩仇

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 21 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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