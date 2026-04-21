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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Koyla
6.2
Koyla
, 1997
Koyla
India / Action, Drama, Musical / 18+
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6.2
Synopsis
A village girl agrees to a marriage to a king she has never met after he sends her a photograph of himself. But the man in the photograph is not the king but his most loyal slave, the handsome but mute Shankar.
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Cast
Shahrukh Khan
Shanker
Madhuri Dixit
Gauri
Amrish Puri
Raja Saab
Ranjeet Bedi
Dilawar
Johny Lever
Deepshikha Nagpal
Bindya
Pradeep Singh Rawat
Himani Shivpuri
Mohnish Behl
Ashok - Gauri's brother
Shobha Khote
Sunil Rodrigues
Salim Ghouse
Brijwa
Director
Rakesh Roshan
Writer
Rakesh Roshan
,
Sachin Bhowmick
,
Anwar Khan
,
Ravi Kapoor
Composer
Rajesh Roshan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 46 minutes
Production year
1997
World premiere
18 April 1997
Release date
18 April 1997
India
A
Worldwide Gross
$37,795
Production
Film Kraft
Also known as
Koyla, Coal, Glut der Rache - Koyla, Izhorsiz muhabbat, Węgiel, Любовь без слов, कोयला, 烈火恩仇
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 21 April 2026
Quotes
Raja Saab
Bloody fool!
Showtimes
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