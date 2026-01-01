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Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit
Kinoafisha Persons Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit

Date of Birth
15 May 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Devdas 7.6
Devdas (2002)
Ram Lakhan 6.8
Ram Lakhan (1989)
The Fame Game 6.5
The Fame Game (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 4.7
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Comedy, Horror 2024, India
Watch trailer
The Fame Game 6.5
The Fame Game
Drama, Detective, 2022, India
Total Dhamaal 4.2
Total Dhamaal Total Dhamaal
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2019, India
Kalank 3.7
Kalank Kalank
Drama, Romantic 2019, India
Watch trailer
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told 5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told Bollywood: the greatest love story ever told
Documentary 2011, India
Watch trailer
Devdas 7.6
Devdas Devdas
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2002, India
Koyla 6.2
Koyla Koyla
Action, Drama, Musical 1997, India
Ram Lakhan 6.8
Ram Lakhan Ram Lakhan
Action, Comedy, Drama 1989, India
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