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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Date of Birth
15 May 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Devdas
(2002)
6.8
Ram Lakhan
(1989)
6.5
The Fame Game
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
2019
2011
2002
1997
1989
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actress
8
4.7
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Comedy, Horror
2024, India
Watch trailer
6.5
The Fame Game
Drama, Detective,
2022, India
4.2
Total Dhamaal
Total Dhamaal
Action, Comedy, Adventure
2019, India
3.7
Kalank
Kalank
Drama, Romantic
2019, India
Watch trailer
5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told
Bollywood: the greatest love story ever told
Documentary
2011, India
Watch trailer
7.6
Devdas
Devdas
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2002, India
6.2
Koyla
Koyla
Action, Drama, Musical
1997, India
6.8
Ram Lakhan
Ram Lakhan
Action, Comedy, Drama
1989, India
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