Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Amrish Puri
Amrish Puri Amrish Puri
Kinoafisha Persons Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri

Date of Birth
22 June 1932
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
12 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)

Popular Films

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 8.2
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Mutiny: A Love Story 7.3
Mutiny: A Love Story (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actor 4
Mutiny: A Love Story 7.3
Mutiny: A Love Story Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Action, Drama, Romantic 2001, India
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 8.2
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 1995, India
Dance Dance 6.1
Dance Dance Dance Dance
Action, Drama, Musical 1987, India
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Thriller, Adventure, Action 1984, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more