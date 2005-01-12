Menu
Amrish Puri
Kinoafisha
Amrish Puri
Date of Birth
22 June 1932
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
12 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Popular Films
8.2
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
(1995)
7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
(1984)
7.3
Mutiny: A Love Story
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2001
1995
1987
1984
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.3
Mutiny: A Love Story
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Action, Drama, Romantic
2001, India
8.2
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Comedy, Romantic, Musical
1995, India
6.1
Dance Dance
Dance Dance
Action, Drama, Musical
1987, India
7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Thriller, Adventure, Action
1984, USA
