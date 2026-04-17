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Poster of Madhuvidhu
7.7
Madhuvidhu - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Madhuvidhu
7.7

Madhuvidhu

, 2026
Madhuvidhu
India / Comedy, Family, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of Madhuvidhu
7.7
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Madhuvidhu - Teaser
Madhuvidhu  Teaser

Synopsis

A newlywed couple's dreams of happiness fade as everyday pressures mount. What began with promise turns into a test of endurance, with each day requiring more effort to bridge the growing gap between them.

Cast

Sharafudheen
Amrutharaj
Kalyani Panicker
Sneha Markose
Vijitha Vijayakumar
Sreejaya Nair
Mercy
Vineeth Thattil David
Azees Nedumangad
Aanjilimoottil Ambareesh
Jagadish
Kizhikattur Kochuraja
Saikumar
Markose
Bindu Panikkar
Doctor
Sanju Madhu
Jijo Thankachan
Shyni Vijayan
Amal Jose
Aanjilimoottil Vimal Raj
Director Vishnu Aravind
Writer Jai Vishnu, Bibin Mohan
Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 22 May 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 India U
17 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $181,260
Production Ajith Vinayaka Films, Babu Ettan Films
Also known as
Madhuvidhu

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 20 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Madhuvidhu - Teaser
Madhuvidhu Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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