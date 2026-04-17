Cast
Kalyani Panicker
Sneha Markose
Azees Nedumangad
Aanjilimoottil Ambareesh
Jagadish
Kizhikattur Kochuraja
Sanju Madhu
Jijo Thankachan
Amal Jose
Aanjilimoottil Vimal Raj
Cast and Crew
Director
Vishnu Aravind
Writer
Jai Vishnu, Bibin Mohan
Composer
Hesham Abdul Wahab
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
22 May 2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Release date
|23 April 2026
|India
|
|U
|17 April 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$181,260
Production
Ajith Vinayaka Films, Babu Ettan Films