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Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen
Date of Birth
6 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
House of Cards
(2013)
8.2
Forbrydelsen
(2007)
8.1
Unit One
(2000)
Filmography
6.6
When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant
Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kæmpestor
Animation, Family, Fantasy
2026, Denmark
7.8
Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Adventure, Drama, Horror
2025, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.3
The Residence
Dalloway
Drama
2025, Belgium / France
7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2024, USA
7.1
Ahsoka
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.5
Baby Fever
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Denmark
6.8
The Dreamer
Drama, History
2022, Denmark
7
The Kiss
Kysset
Drama, Romantic
2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
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