Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen Lars Mikkelsen
Kinoafisha Persons Lars Mikkelsen

Lars Mikkelsen

Lars Mikkelsen

Date of Birth
6 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards (2013)
Forbrydelsen 8.2
Forbrydelsen (2007)
Unit One 8.1
Unit One (2000)

Filmography

When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant 6.6
When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kæmpestor
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2026, Denmark
Frankenstein 7.8
Frankenstein Frankenstein
Adventure, Drama, Horror 2025, Mexico
Watch trailer
The Residence 6.3
The Residence Dalloway
Drama 2025, Belgium / France
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire 7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2024, USA
Ahsoka 7.1
Ahsoka
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Baby Fever 6.5
Baby Fever
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Denmark
The Dreamer 6.8
The Dreamer
Drama, History 2022, Denmark
The Kiss 7
The Kiss Kysset
Drama, Romantic 2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more