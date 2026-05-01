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The music for the film “Ek Din” was composed by Ram Sampath.

The film “Ek Din” was directed by Sunil Pandey.

The runtime of the film “Ek Din” is 2 hours 0 minute.

The film “Ek Din” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.5/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Ek Din” was on 1 May 2026.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.