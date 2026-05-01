Frequently asked questions about the film “Ek Din”
When is the premiere of the film “Ek Din”?
The world premiere of the film “Ek Din” was on 1 May 2026.
What is the rating of the film “Ek Din”?
The film “Ek Din” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.5/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Ek Din”?
The runtime of the film “Ek Din” is 2 hours 0 minute.
Who directed the film “Ek Din”?
The film “Ek Din” was directed by Sunil Pandey.
How much did the film “Ek Din” gross?
The film “Ek Din” grossed $17,667 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Ek Din”?
The music for the film “Ek Din” was composed by Ram Sampath.