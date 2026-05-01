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Poster of Ek Din
6.4
Ek Din - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ek Din
6.4

Ek Din

, 2026
Ek Din
India / Drama, Romantic
Trailers
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Poster of Ek Din
6.4
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Ek Din - Trailer
Ek Din  Trailer

Synopsis

Rohan is in love with his colleague Meera but does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her. He finally gets his chance during the company trip. He makes a wish to be with Meera for just one day, and his wish comes true.

Cast

Junaid Khan
Rohan
Sai Pallavi
Meera
Kunal Kapoor
Special appearance
Pragati Mishra
Shruti
Kavin Dave
Sam (Samarjit Hathiramani)
Kayan Dadyburjor
Developer#4
Jupiter Ishida
Ticket Agent
Ken Yanaginouchi
Railway agent
Ojaswi Bhattarai
Carol
Rahul Diwakar Yadav
Self - 3rd Assistant director
Aditi Chaturvedi
Grocery Store Lady
Rochan Mathur
It Employee 1
Director Sunil Pandey
Writer Banjong Pisanthanakun, Sneha Desai, Spandan Mishra
Composer Ram Sampath
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
Online premiere 17 July 2026
World premiere 1 May 2026
Release date
1 May 2026 Canada
1 May 2026 Great Britain 12A
1 May 2026 India
1 May 2026 Indonesia
1 May 2026 South Africa
1 May 2026 UAE 18TC
1 May 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $17,667
Production Aamir Khan Productions
Also known as
Ek Din

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 7 August 2026

Film Trailers

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Ek Din - Trailer
Ek Din Trailer
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Frequently asked questions about the film “Ek Din”

When is the premiere of the film “Ek Din”?

The world premiere of the film “Ek Din” was on 1 May 2026.

What is the rating of the film “Ek Din”?

The film “Ek Din” is rated 6.4/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 6.5/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Ek Din”?

The runtime of the film “Ek Din” is 2 hours 0 minute.

Who directed the film “Ek Din”?

The film “Ek Din” was directed by Sunil Pandey.

How much did the film “Ek Din” gross?

The film “Ek Din” grossed $17,667 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Ek Din”?

The music for the film “Ek Din” was composed by Ram Sampath.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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