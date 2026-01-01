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Kunal Kapoor Kunal Kapoor
Kinoafisha Persons Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor

Date of Birth
18 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Rang De Basanti 8.1
Rang De Basanti (2006)
Don 2 7.3
Don 2 (2011)
Ek Din 6.4
Ek Din (2026)

Filmography

Ramayana
Ramayana Ramayana Part 1
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, India / USA
Watch trailer
Ek Din 6.4
Ek Din Ek Din
Drama, Romantic 2026, India
Watch trailer
Don 2 7.3
Don 2 Don 2
Thriller, Action 2011, India
Watch trailer
Bachna Ae Haseeno 6.2
Bachna Ae Haseeno Bachna Ae Haseeno
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2008, India
Rang De Basanti 8.1
Rang De Basanti Rang De Basanti
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2006, India
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