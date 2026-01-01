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Filmography
Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor
Date of Birth
18 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Rang De Basanti
(2006)
7.3
Don 2
(2011)
6.4
Ek Din
(2026)
Filmography
Ramayana
Ramayana Part 1
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, India / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Ek Din
Ek Din
Drama, Romantic
2026, India
Watch trailer
7.3
Don 2
Don 2
Thriller, Action
2011, India
Watch trailer
6.2
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2008, India
8.1
Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2006, India
Show more
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