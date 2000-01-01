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Poster of City on Fire
7.1
City on Fire - original trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Films City on Fire
7.1

City on Fire

, 1987
Lung foo fung wan
Hong Kong / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of City on Fire
7.1
City on Fire - original trailer [subtitled]
City on Fire  original trailer [subtitled]

Synopsis

Ko Chow is an undercover cop who is under pressure from all sides. His boss, Inspector Lau, wants him to infiltrate a gang of ruthless jewel thieves; his girlfriend wants him to commit to marriage or she will leave Hong Kong with another lover; and he is being pursued by other cops who are unaware that he is a colleague. Chow would rather quit the force, feeling guilty about betraying gang members who have become his friends.

Cast

Chow Yun-Fat
Chow Yun-Fat
Yueh Sun
Danny Lee
Carrie Ng
Roy Cheung
Kong Lau
Director Ringo Lam
Writer Ringo Lam, Teddy Robin, Sai-Shing Shum
Composer Teddy Robin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1987
Online premiere 1 January 2000
World premiere 13 February 1987
Release date
13 February 1987 France
4 August 1995 Great Britain
13 February 1987 Hong Kong
2 March 1991 Japan R15+
16 December 1988 South Korea
19 December 1987 Taiwan
3 February 1995 USA
Production Cinema City, Nova Media
Also known as
Lung foo fung wan, City on Fire, 龍虎風雲, Cover Hard 2, Cover Hard II, Lángoló város, Long Hổ Phong Vân, Long hu feng yun, Perigo Extremo, Płonące miasto, Shahr Dar Atash, Tomo wa kaze no kanata ni, Город в огне, Град в пламъци, 友は風の彼方に

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
City on Fire - original trailer [subtitled]
City on Fire Original trailer [subtitled]
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Fu [Fu talks about his family life] You know, my father was a crook. I got it from him. I just hope my son doesn't turn out like me.
Ko Chow Is your old man still in jail?
Fu He's been dead for ten years. My father was stupid. He got shot by the police.
Ko Chow So you despise them?
Fu Not at all. They were just doing their job, so why should I?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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