Ko Chow is an undercover cop who is under pressure from all sides. His boss, Inspector Lau, wants him to infiltrate a gang of ruthless jewel thieves; his girlfriend wants him to commit to marriage or she will leave Hong Kong with another lover; and he is being pursued by other cops who are unaware that he is a colleague. Chow would rather quit the force, feeling guilty about betraying gang members who have become his friends.
Lung foo fung wan, City on Fire, 龍虎風雲, Cover Hard 2, Cover Hard II, Lángoló város, Long Hổ Phong Vân, Long hu feng yun, Perigo Extremo, Płonące miasto, Shahr Dar Atash, Tomo wa kaze no kanata ni, Город в огне, Град в пламъци, 友は風の彼方に