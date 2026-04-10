Cast
Tovino Thomas
Krishna Pillai(aka Christopher Pothan)
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Pattelar
Cast and Crew
Director
Dijo Jose Antony
Writer
S. Suresh Babu
Composer
Jakes Bejoy
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
24 July 2026
World premiere
10 April 2026
Release date
|17 April 2026
|Great Britain
|
|15
|10 April 2026
|India
|
|
|10 April 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$317,146
Production
CCC Brothers, Worldwide Films
Also known as
Pallichattambi, பள்ளிச்சட்டம்பி, পল্লিচাট্টাম্বি, पल्लीचट्टंबी, పళ్లిచట్టంబి