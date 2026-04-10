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Poster of Pallichattambi
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Pallichattambi
6.7

Pallichattambi

, 2026
Pallichattambi
India / Action, Drama, Thriller
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Not going 0
Poster of Pallichattambi
6.7
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Not going 0

Cast

Tovino Thomas
Krishna Pillai(aka Christopher Pothan)
Kayadu Lohar
Rebecca
Sudheer Karamana
Vijayaraghavan
Baburaj
T.G. Ravi
Alexander Prasanth
Johny Antony
Vinod Kedamangalam
Nibraz Noushad
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Pattelar
Siddique
Director Dijo Jose Antony
Writer S. Suresh Babu
Composer Jakes Bejoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 24 July 2026
World premiere 10 April 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 Great Britain 15
10 April 2026 India
10 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $317,146
Production CCC Brothers, Worldwide Films
Also known as
Pallichattambi, பள்ளிச்சட்டம்பி, পল্লিচাট্টাম্বি, पल्लीचट्टंबी, పళ్లిచట్టంబి

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 7 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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