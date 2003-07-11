CBI Officer Akram Sheikh is on the verge of nabbing three dreaded Pakistan-backed arms dealers, the brothers Ali and Abbas and their common moll Laila. When Sheikh busts an important arms deal conducted by his three targets, Ali-Abbas join forces with Gopal, a corrupt scientist to get hold of a deadly virus and take the tourists at the Elphinstone Jail resort as hostage. Akram Sheikh is now compelled to get help from Rachit, a criminal serving jail time who was a former associate of Ali-Abbas and the only person in history to have successfully escaped the Elphinstone jail . Along with a commando team, they try to pull off a rescue attempt by breaking in the jail and rescuing the hostages.