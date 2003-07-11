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Poster of Qayamat
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Qayamat
4.8

Qayamat

, 2003
Qayamat: City Under Threat
India / Action, Adventure, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Qayamat
4.8

Synopsis

CBI Officer Akram Sheikh is on the verge of nabbing three dreaded Pakistan-backed arms dealers, the brothers Ali and Abbas and their common moll Laila. When Sheikh busts an important arms deal conducted by his three targets, Ali-Abbas join forces with Gopal, a corrupt scientist to get hold of a deadly virus and take the tourists at the Elphinstone Jail resort as hostage. Akram Sheikh is now compelled to get help from Rachit, a criminal serving jail time who was a former associate of Ali-Abbas and the only person in history to have successfully escaped the Elphinstone jail . Along with a commando team, they try to pull off a rescue attempt by breaking in the jail and rescuing the hostages.

Cast

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn
Rachit
Sunil Shetty
Akram Sheikh (CBI officer)
Sanjay Kapoor
Abbas Ramani
Arbaaz Khan
Ali Ramani
Chunky Pandey
Gopal, a scientist
Isha Koppikar
Laila
Riya Sen
Sheetal
Neha Dhupia
Sapna
Anjan Srivastav
Govind Namdeo
Nitin Arora
Kaveri
Director Harry Baweja
Writer Pathik Vats, Suparn Verma
Composer Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, Shravan Rathod, Nadeem Saifi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2003
World premiere 11 July 2003
Release date
11 July 2003 Great Britain 18
11 July 2003 India A
Worldwide Gross $3,489,539
Also known as
Qayamat: City Under Threat, Qayamat, Возвращение к жизни, कयामत, قیامت: شهر تحت تهدید, Qiyamət, Apocalypse, Qayamat : City Under Threat

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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