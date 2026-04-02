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Poster of Nekdo to rad v Plzni
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Nekdo to rad v Plzni
6.9

Nekdo to rad v Plzni

, 2026
Někdo to rád v Plzni
Czechia / Comedy
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Poster of Nekdo to rad v Plzni
6.9
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Cast

Jenovéfa Boková
Venuše
Miroslav Donutil
Čestmír
Anna Fialová
Štěpánka
Veronika Freimanová
Mařenka
Klára Issová
Anička
Václav Kopta
Bachař Láďa
Štěpán Kozub
Evžen
Jiří Lábus
Jiří Lábus
Kraťas
Eva Leinweberová
Dáša
Simona Lewandowská
Šárka
Martin Pechlát
Radovan
Michal Suchánek
Standa
Director Martin Horský
Writer Martin Horský
Composer Michal Hruza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $1,104,531
Production Film Gate
Also known as
Nekdo to rad v Plzni, Niekto to rád v Plzni, Plzeňská odysea

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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