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Nekdo to rad v Plzni
6.9
Nekdo to rad v Plzni
, 2026
Někdo to rád v Plzni
Czechia / Comedy
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About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
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0
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0
Cast
Jenovéfa Boková
Venuše
Miroslav Donutil
Čestmír
Anna Fialová
Štěpánka
Veronika Freimanová
Mařenka
Klára Issová
Anička
Václav Kopta
Bachař Láďa
Štěpán Kozub
Evžen
Jiří Lábus
Kraťas
Eva Leinweberová
Dáša
Simona Lewandowská
Šárka
Martin Pechlát
Radovan
Michal Suchánek
Standa
Director
Martin Horský
Writer
Martin Horský
Composer
Michal Hruza
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$1,104,531
Production
Film Gate
Also known as
Nekdo to rad v Plzni, Niekto to rád v Plzni, Plzeňská odysea
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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